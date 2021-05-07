WATERTOWN — City officials should know on Monday more about how the city can use $23 million in federal money from the American Rescue Plan program.
They have a wish list of about 10 projects — including an amphitheater in Thompson Park — that they hope can be accomplished with the use of the $23 million.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said he should know more from the U.S. Treasury about what the $22.95 million can be used for on Monday when the Treasury Department is supposed to be releasing the information about the rules on regulations.
“We’re hopeful,” he said.
The first check from the program should be coming soon.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has talked to Senate Majority Leader Sen. Charles E. Schumer’s office to try to find out more about what the funding can go for.
He said other communities are in the same boat in trying to find out the “flexibility of using the money for other projects.”
He knows there’s been a lot of talk in the public about the $23 million being used for general purposes.
“That would be great, love it, but that’s not it,” he said, adding that the city will have to make sure to use it for what it’s intended.
As for the list of ideas, council members are looking at such transformative projects as a Thompson Park amphitheater, projects that can be done at Zoo New York in the park, a splash pad at the North Elementary School and installing a turf field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The mayor said the money also can be used for city financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the city tabulated that number at between $1 million and $2 million.
The city already has a few water and sewer projects that should fit under the program, since it’s already been announced that funding could be used for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, he said. They are the first projects the city is targeting for the use of the money.
They think a $400,000 project to replace a water main on Tilden Street could be paid by the American Rescue Plan program, he said. In case it doesn’t, the City Council approved a bond for the project.
Another project that could very well be funded by the program is a sewer project along Harrison Street. On Monday night, the council awarded a $451,461.18 contract to JL Excavation LLC to do the work.
The city also is looking at whether the Cooper Street outfall sewer project might also be paid by the federal program, Mr. Mix said.
North country localities will receive more than $100 million in federal funding contained in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill.
The city of Ogdensburg, the tri-county region’s only other city, will receive $1.14 million in federal funding.
