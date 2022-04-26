WATERTOWN — The city is looking into changing the way that it charges property owners to replace their sidewalks.
During a work session on Tuesday night, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix brought up the way that the city of Ithaca gets sidewalk replacements done.
Watertown has been using the same sidewalk program for years, in which targeted areas of the city are chosen for sidewalk replacements.
Currently, homeowners and the city split the cost 50-50 to repair sidewalks in front of their single-family homes.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said that not all homeowners can afford installing new sidewalks in front of their home. If they live at an intersection, the cost can be as much as $3,000, he said.
“I think we need to look at things differently,” Councilman Olney said.
Mr. Mix is suggesting that council members look at the way that the city of Ithaca handles sidewalks.
Ithaca uses a special assessment in which the city is divided into five districts covering all of the city, except the Cornell University campus. Property owners pay the cost of reconstructing sidewalks indirectly through their property taxes. It’s an annual charge in each district that goes toward sidewalks.
“It’s like a utility,” Mr. Mix said, adding that residents are charged for water and sewer use.
Under the current program, Watertown city residents are charged a maximum of $3,000 per property for properties that are located at intersections. Other residential and all other properties aren’t covered under the sidewalk program, only single-family homes.
Residents have 10 years to pay back the city for the sidewalk work. Homeowners also have the options of hiring their own contractors to fix their sidewalks or to do it themselves.
Each year, council members set aside money in the budget to pay for its half of the costs of the new sidewalks.
The city hires contractors to do the work because they know how to get an entire street of sidewalks completed quickly, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said.
In low-income neighborhoods, the city’s Community Development Block Grant program funds new sidewalks. Those homeowners are not charged for the work.
During the discussion, Councilman Patrick J. Hickey pointed out that the city of Syracuse started a new sidewalk program last year. Syracuse took over the responsibility for the repair and replacement of sidewalks. Syracuse homeowners do not pay anything for the work, but they’re assessed a $20 fee in year two and another $20 for each year after, reaching $100 in the sixth year.
Councilman Hickey suggested city staff look into that program to see if it can be implemented in Watertown.
Mr. Mix said staff will conduct more research about the Ithaca and Syracuse programs and what other communities do to repair or replace sidewalks.
In 2020, Watertown had set aside $75,000 to complete a sidewalk program. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, council members decided not to offer the annual sidewalk program, so homeowners would not have to face the financial hardship during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.