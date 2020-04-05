WATERTOWN — Due to the financial hardships caused by the coronavirus, the city will not offer the annual sidewalk repair program this summer.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, who was on the City Council 20 years ago when the program first began, said the city won’t go through with the sidewalk program this year because “of the burden” it would cause to homeowners during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re going to put it off a year,” he said. “And bring it back next year.”
The City Council on Monday night plans to reject a $174,474.50 offer by low-bidder Concrete Slip Form, Canastota, so that homeowners will not have to repair their sidewalks.
In February, council members expressed they were pleased with the company’s low bid.
The District 14 sidewalk program was going to be completed from 110 to 349 Winslow St. this summer before the financial crisis occurred.
Council members had planned that homeowners and the city would split the 50-50 cost this year to repair sidewalks in front of their single-family homes.
Under the program, residents are charged a maximum of $3,000 per property for properties that are located at intersections. Other residential and all other properties aren’t covered under the sidewalk program, only single-family homes.
Residents have 10 years to pay back the city for the sidewalk work. Homeowners also have the options of hiring their own contractors to fix their sidewalks or do it themselves.
The city’s $75,000 portion of the costs would be paid for through a $300,000 bond approved by the council.
