WATERTOWN — The city is ready to step up and give $25,000 in immediate help to the struggling New York State Zoo at Thompson Park.
City Council members are expected to vote Monday night to provide $25,000 to the Thompson Park Conservancy so zoo staff can establish a publicity fund for the zoo.
Once the funding is approved, city staff will then turn attention to the development of a multi-year assistance program to help ensure the zoo can keep its doors open.
Board President Mark Irwin said Friday the conservancy, which runs the zoo, appreciates that the city is providing the immediate financial support to the zoo.
“It would be used to enhance publicity to be a regional draw,” he said, stressing that the goal also is to bring people to Thompson Park and to the city.
In addition, zoo officials are looking to the city for some long-term financial support to keep the zoo afloat. That funding level would be comparable to what zoos in other communities receive in government funding, which includes funds from the city, state and county, Mr. Irwin said.
Earlier this fall, the zoo’s financial issues came to light. For the first time, the zoo’s $50,000 credit line that it relies on to pay for salaries and animal expenses during the winter maxed out.
The $25,000 will be appropriated by funding in the 2019-20 budget, according to a memo from City Manager Rick Finn to council members.
“It is staff’s goal to work with the Thompson Park Conservancy to develop such a plan and present it to council within 90 to 120 days,” Mr. Finn wrote.
In October, zoo officials said they hoped to get permission to use an annual $30,000 payment from the city toward operations expenses. Currently, the zoo receives funding to take care of capital improvements.
They also were looking for a range between $100,000 and $120,000 in funding to keep the zoo going and five-year agreements with the city.
The city now has yearly agreements with the Thompson Conservancy. The Thompson Conservancy hopes to change that arrangement to every five years because it would make it easier to get state funding.
The zoo currently has an annual operating budget of $750,000 and a staff of 10 employees. The zoo attracted about 37,000 people through the gates this year, slightly higher than in 2018.
Two years ago, the zoo asked for $30,000 in additional funding from the city when zoo officials said the facility was $135,000 in debt and lost money eight out of the last 10 years.
