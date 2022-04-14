WATERTOWN — What started as a simple road paving project has evolved into a $4 to $5 million reconstruction for three streets on the city’s north side.
Initially, Department of Public Works crews were just going to repave Grant Street.
Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act and other funding, the city has expanded the scope of that work to the reconstruction of Grant, Seward and Henry streets.
“It’s evolved over the last couple of years,” said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director. “It kind of started with paving Grant Street.”
Last summer, the city added $251,380 in new sidewalks along the three blocks of Grant Street and nearby Tilden Street, using the Community Development Block Grant funding.
Now the project has grown again,, Mr. Lumbis said, with work including new curbs, roads and water and sewer lines.
“It’s a nice improvement to the neighborhood,” he said.
With the ARPA funding, new water lines will replace century-old, 4-inch lines that have deteriorated over time, causing a decrease in water flow, he said.
So far, city consultant BCA Architects & Engineers has completed about 50% of the project’s design work.
At this point, a preliminary estimate for the work has been set at $4 to $5 million. More definitive costs should be known soon, Mr. Lumbis said.
Besides ARPA funding, the Grant, Seward and Henry street work also will use Consolidated Local Street and Highway Program, or CHIPS funding and CDBG money.
The larger project is “in the city budget and ready to go,” Mr. Lumbis said.
Bids are expected to go out in the next couple of months, with work to start later this year.
The city hopes to attract volunteers to plant some trees in the neighborhood after the street work is finished.
Grant Street resident Sheila F. Barney-Pullus suggested youth groups could be recruited for that work. She also expressed her happiness with the sidewalks installed on her street last summer.
“It’s gorgeous,” she said.
The city is inviting neighborhood residents to an informational meeting about the project. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 28 at Starbuck Elementary School, 430 E. Hoard St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.