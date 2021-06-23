WATERTOWN — City officials are planning to install a traffic light at the busy downtown intersection at Arcade and Arsenal streets, where a city police car was involved in a crash in March and ended up on its side.
City Engineer Michael Delaney said an engineering firm is putting together a final analysis on a traffic study that would include reinstalling the traffic light at the intersection near the CitiBus transfer station.
There was once a traffic signal at that intersection but it was involved in a vehicle accident several years ago and never replaced.
The new traffic light comes at the same time that the city plans to make the Public Square area safer for pedestrians and make it easier for traffic to get through the downtown business district, Mr. Delaney said.
“Our ultimate goal is make it safer for pedestrians,” Mr. Delaney said.
The city received a federal grant to install a new system to synchronize the traffic signals throughout the Public Square corridor, an area that consists of State to Orchard Street.
It will be safer for pedestrians if traffic is able to get through the Public Square corridor more efficiently, Mr. Delaney said, adding motorists won’t be more apt to gun it to get through an intersection if a traffic signal is turning yellow.
The new system will synchronize traffic signals so that they are all green at the same time, making it easier for vehicles to get through Public Square and safer for pedestrians to cross streets, he said.
Motorists have complained about the length of time it takes to get from one end of Public Square to the other, he said.
For years, pedestrians also have expressed concerns about their safety crossing Public Square, including the intersection at Arsenal and Arcade streets.
Local activist Patricia A. Whalen, who lives in the nearby Woolworth Building, has lobbied hard for a traffic light at that intersection for six years.
“They have made me madder than hell because I’ve been wanting it for years,” she said.
In August 2019, she was hit by a pickup truck while she was attempting to cross the street and spent three weeks in the hospital recuperating from her injuries.
The crosswalk in front of the Jefferson County Court Complex also has been a trouble spot where a number of pedestrians have been hit crossing the street.
In April, city officials instructed Fisher Associates, the consultant that’s working on synchronizing all the traffic signals in and around Public Square, to look into adding the new traffic light there.
It will cost $672,000 to complete the traffic synchronizing project, coming in about $122,000 over budget, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said. The federal government is paying $440,000 and the city will kick in $110,000 while it looks for some additional state funding sources to pay for the remaining $122,000, Mr. Mix said.
The city also is trying to find state and federal funding that can pay for the new traffic light, Mr. Mix said.
On Monday night, the City Council approved a $416,287 contract with Power and Construction Group, the Rochester company that will do the actual installation of the new traffic signal system. The company submitted the only bid.
But Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith voted against the contract, saying he opposed it because of the cost had gone up. Fisher Associates blamed it on a substantial cost increase in equipment material, a labor shortage and an error in the projected cost in equipment.
Mr. Delaney hopes that traffic light work will start this construction season.
Mrs. Whalen has seen motorists speed through Public Square on a daily basis, so she thinks the city should do more to protect pedestrians like herself.
Mr. Delaney said the city plans to address crosswalks and make other improvements for pedestrians next year.
