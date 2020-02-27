WATERTOWN — Ten buildings have been demolished in Watertown in just a few weeks.
In response, some people wondered why the city tore down so many buildings in such a short amount of time.
“It’s coincidence,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
The city already planned on demolishing six dilapidated houses that the city took from back taxes in June, he said. Four buildings came down after the city determined they were unsafe and deemed emergency demolitions.
All of that happened in the span of just a few weeks.
“It’s just timing,” said Carolyn Meunier, the city’s code enforcement supervisor.
The most significant building, a four-story landmark at 129 Factory Square, was demolished during the third week of January.
The vacant commercial structure, once the home of a Nabisco bakery that made shredded wheat, had to come down after city firefighters noticed that most of its roof collapsed while they were doing some nearby training last January.
The city’s Code Enforcement Bureau determined the building was unsafe and condemned it.
As a result, the city billed its owner, 129 Factory St. LLC, $165,325 for the demolition of the condemned building. The city had ordered the building’s owner to tear it down, but the owner failed to do so.
So the city hired Abscope Environmental, Canastota, to do the work at a cost of $129,600. The remainder of the demolition costs went to tipping fees to take the 600 tons of debris to the landfill and some additional expenses.
Earlier this month, a three-story building at 403 W. Main St. was razed after the city determined it was “in imminent danger of further collapse.” During that demolition, city officials learned that the building next door at 409 W. Main St. was in just as bad shape and also had to come down.
In both cases, their leaky roofs caused the floors to collapse on each other and the exterior walls were crumbling.
Their owner, local businessman Jacob S. Johnson, will be billed about $110,000 for that work. Mr. Johnson had wanted “to gift the buildings” to the city but the city didn’t want them, Mrs. Meunier said.
As was done with Abscope, the city Code Enforcement office arranged for Independent Commercial Contractors Inc., Watertown, to do the emergency demolitions on the two West Main Street buildings. They did not have to go through the typical bidding process.
In those cases, the city had to take the owners to court to get the buildings down, she said.
With those three major demolitions completed, the last of the six dilapidated houses was knocked down this week.
During an inspection, the code enforcement office found that the rear porch was in danger of collapse, the front porch also was in need of major repairs, an exterior wall was bowing out, the main beam in the cellar was cracked, causing floors to buckle on all three levels.
But a Manhattan developer wanted to save the building from the wrecking ball.
Meira Moet Shapiro, who owns nine rental properties in Watertown, wanted to make the repairs on the building and rent out the apartments.
She even emailed Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to intervene. But that demolition went forward on time.
The other deteriorated houses that the city acquired through back taxes in June and demolished were at 512 Jefferson St., 565 Burdick St., 759 Mill St., 632 Factory St. and 506 Binsse St.
The six properties were bringing down property values, while neighbors were more than happy to get rid of them, Mrs. Meunier said.
“Three of the worst properties and the other three were also bad,” she said.
Former City Manager Rick Finn pushed for the demolition of the six properties.
He looked at them as blight and wanted them to be torn down, Mrs. Meunier said.
The city’s Engineering Department concluded it made more sense to demolish the houses rather than to sell them because of the exorbitant costs to rehabilitate them.
Bronze Contracting LLC, Remsen, was the low bidder for the $110,500 job.
In December, the City Council unanimously agreed to proceed with the demolition of the six houses. The funding for those demolitions came out of the code enforcement budget.
The 10th building involved a deteriorated two-family home at 934 Academy St. that was razed in early January because of its unsafe condition.
