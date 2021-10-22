WATERTOWN — Wildlife biologists will conduct their first efforts of the season to haze nuisance crow flocks within the city next week.
Loomacres Wildlife Management, Warnerville, will be trying rile up crow roosts Tuesday and Wednesday evening.
Harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices. Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights — similar to sirens and fireworks — that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by local residents.
To use Loomacres’ online reporting system and report a crow sighting, please visit www.airportwildlife.com/crows.php. This link is also available on the Planning Department’s Facebook page.
Citizens can also call Loomacres toll-free number at 1-800-243-1462 and leave a voicemail detailing their information.
