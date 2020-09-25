SACKETS HARBOR — Work has begun on a $2.5 million project to help protect shoreline property along Brown Shore Road from Lake Ontario waters.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the start of the flood protection measures that are being funded through a Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative grant. The initiative was enacted in response to widespread flooding along the lake and St. Lawrence River in 2017 and 2019.
“The REDI program is a testament to what can be accomplished when state and local governments work together,” the governor said Friday in a statement announcing the onset of the Brown Shore Road work. “This project is another example of our continued commitment to revitalization and resiliency. The REDI projects underway in Jefferson County will help ensure we are prepared for anything Mother Nature sends our way as we build back better than before.”
Brown Shore Road is on the west end of the village and is vulnerable to flooding because it runs along the eastern end of the lake. Flooding in 2019 left a foot of standing water on the road, leaving it impassable and resulting in its temporary closure.
The two-lane road is the only access road for multiple shoreline residences and properties. The proposed construction is designed to protect to protect critical infrastructure from further depredation and disruption of usage, enhancing public safety and maintaining access to residences.
The primary mitigation measures that will be taken include raising the road up to 18 inches and installing shoreline stabilization.
“Anybody who traveled Brown Shores Road during the unprecedented flooding events of 2017 and 2019 knows just how important this project is to the Sackets Harbor community,” state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said in a statement. “Raising Brown Shores Road and stabilizing the shore will help to protect the safety of residents and others who utilize the roadway.”
“Flooding along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario impacts countless folks, from Lisbon to Hammond, Alexandria to Sackets Harbor. While we dodged a bullet this year, it’s clear that we need to harden our shoreline and build stronger to fight back against future high-water events,” Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, said in the statement. “This project on Brown Shores Road will help keep the community safe and protect existing infrastructure in Sackets Harbor for years to come.”
The project is one of three in Sackets Harbor that received REDI funding. The village also received $1.5 million for work at Market Square Park on West Main Street, including a public boat launch there, and $160,000 for a breakwall near the municipality’s water treatment plant.
