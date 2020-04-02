WATERTOWN — Work has stopped on the Thompson Park pool.
After initially continuing construction, the general contractor, Con-Tech Building Systems, Gouverneur, has determined work should halt on the $3.3 million pool and bathhouse because of the state’s ban on non-essential construction projects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he received an email from City Manager Kenneth A. Mix on Wednesday that notified him that work on the project would stop after all.
The new measures put into effect last Friday follow concerns about workers getting too close to get the job done during the coronavirus crisis.
Work can continue on roads, bridges, health care facilities, utilities and affordable housing are all deemed essential.
On Tuesday, about a half-dozen workers were working outside on the pool.
The pool became a major campaign issue during last fall’s mayoral election when Mr. Smith was then a mayoral candidate.
It was unclear on Thursday whether the pool will be done for this summer.
