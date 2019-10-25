WATERTOWN — An old playground on Academy Street soon will be replaced.
Work has already begun on demolishing the old playground, and installing new equipment should start soon. It is slated to make its debut in April of next year.
Councilman Cody J. Horbacz noted that this new playground follows construction of two other new ones on North Hamilton Street and New York Avenue.
He also was glad to hear that the new playground came under its $95,000 budget, especially since the original bidding process yielded bids that went over that amount.
“It’s great,” he said.
B&T Construction, Watertown, was the low bidder with a $47,500 bid to install the equipment and a sidewalk.
The project is funded by the city’s Community Development Block Grant program.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has 10 playgrounds that dot the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.