WATERTOWN — The YMCA has broken ground on its long-anticipated aquatic center downtown.
In a ceremony Wedensday morning, Denise K. Young, chief executive officer of the YMCA, said there were hurdles to cross to get to the ground breaking for the downtown community and aquatics center but they have been jumped.
“Well, it has been a journey but we’re here,” she said in front of the former call center that will be transformed into the new facility.
The $27.5 million new center at 146 Arsenal St., will feature a natatorium with a six-lane lap pool and adjacent recreational pool, multi-sport courts, indoor track, wellness center, classrooms and child watch facilities.
The ceremonial start to the project came about two weeks after the Y announced it would have to close its 109-year-old lap pool due to its age and condition.
Mrs. Young said the challenges faced included the $2.6 million environmental cleanup after toxic polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs, were found in the flooring.
A $900,000 financing agreement was reached with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, the Y’s partner in the project.
“Why did we go through this? Growth,” said John B. Johnson, chairperson of the Y’s project planning taskforce.
The Y outgrew the existing downtown facility at 119 Washington St., he said.
About 35 people who played a role in getting the project to this point — local officials, Y board members and staff, Fort Drum leaders and others — attended the ceremony.
The state is providing $3.6 million in funding towards the project. The JCIDA also obtained a $9 million Department of Defense grant.
Steve Hunt, the North Country Regional Director for the Empire State Development Corp., called the ground breaking “a long anticipated milestone.”
JCIDA CEO David J. Zembiec said the project meshes economic development with quality of life because it will draw lots of families to downtown.
Kevin Jordan, chairperson of the Y’s board of directors, remembered walking through the building 50 years ago when it was a F.W. Woolworth store and he was 10-year-old boy.
And now the building will be the home to the Y’s new community and aquatics center, he said.
The project is expected to be completed in November 2023.
Later today, guests will be invited to share stories of their experiences at the existing center and learn about the features of the new facility. YMCA officials will host a groundbreaking and storytelling reception at the Savory Downtown restaurant from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.