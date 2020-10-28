Michael F. Young is running for election to one of two open state Supreme Court seats in the Fifth Judicial District, on the Republican ticket.
The district covers Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties, and justices typically hear cases in their county of residence, regardless of the seat they are filling, although that’s been subject to change in other judicial districts.
Mr. Young lives in Lowville, meaning he would generally hear cases in Lewis County. Both he and his Democratic opponent Judge Rory A. McMahon are running for a seat vacated by a Syracuse-based judge.
Mr. Young graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School before receiving a bachelor’s degree in history from SUNY Albany in 1975. In 1977, he received his Juris Doctor from Albany Law School at Union University.
Mr. Young became an associate lawyer with William & Katzman law firm in Carthage in 1977, where he worked on criminal and civil cases. He left that position in 1980 and formed his own law practice in Lowville, which he ran as the sole practitioner from 1980 to 2002.
Mr. Young was appointed as a special prosecutor for Lewis County in 1985, a position he held until 1998, and again briefly in 2008. As special prosecutor, Mr. Young presented cases to grand juries and prosecuted criminal defendants for various felonies, misdemeanors and violations.
In 1985, Mr. Young served as an examiner of accounts for incompetent persons and a court examiner for the Lewis County Court. There, he examined the initial, annual and final reports of people who had legal guardianship over someone deemed unable to manage their own affairs under the state’s Mental Hygiene Law. He served in that position until July 2001, and again from 2005 to 2010.
From 1986 to 1999, he worked with the Lewis County Department of Social Services as the sole attorney representing the county DSS in Family Court, Supreme Court and administrative proceedings, and also oversaw guardianship appointments and the collection of overpaid benefits.
In 1988, from June to December, Mr. Young was appointed as the Lewis County district attorney after the previous DA left office before their term was up. In 1990, Mr. Young joined the McGraw and Miles law firm in Sackets Harbor, where he worked on defense teams for criminal defendants on trial in the Fifth Judicial District. He stayed with that firm until 1994.
In 1995, Mr. Young began volunteering his services pro bono to the Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York, which he continued until 1998.
Mr. Young also works for Lewis Defenders, PLLC, a company that handles public defender duties for Lewis County.
From 2002 to July 2004, and again from November 2005 to April 2013, Mr. Young was the sole practitioner at The Young Law Firm in Lowville. In 2013, he became a partner at Campany and Young, PLLC. He left the organization in 2015.
In 2016, Mr. Young founded Young Law Office, where he continues to serve as partner.
In a prepared statement, Mr. Young said he has more than 42 years of experience in all aspects of the legal profession, and gained particular knowledge of the legal system through his appointment to the district attorney’s office in Lewis County and time in his own practice.
“COVID-19 has impacted us all,” he said. “Unfortunately, some may find themselves in Supreme Court facing financial problems, divorce or personal loss and injury. As a Supreme Court judge, I would bring my years of legal experiences and listen with an open mind to make sure those standing before me feel confident they are being heard. Together we would find fair and equitable solutions.”
