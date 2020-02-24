WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith says he will support a request for a $70,000 increase in funding for the Thompson Park zoo.
Zoo officials hope to receive $100,000 in next year’s city budget, including $30,000 that it already receives from the city.
Mayor Smith said he’s talked to zoo executive director Larry Sorel about the request. The City Council will meet with zoo officials tonight during a work session to further discuss the zoo’s finances.
The mayor said he and council members Jess C.P. Roshia and Sarah V. Compo campaigned this fall on helping the zoo get through a financially difficult time and to be “self-sustaining.”
“We’re going to have to invest in the zoo,” the mayor said.
The funding would be used for marketing and education programs.
In December, the zoo received a $40,000 loan from the Watertown Trust to help the zoo through some financially lean times.
The mayor thinks that Mr. Sorel, with his 40 years experience at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, has the capability to get the Thompson Park zoo through the lean times.
Mr. Sorel has a five-year contract with the Thompson Conservancy.
Zoo officials hope to increase attendance, membership and the number of special events, including a gala in later summer.
