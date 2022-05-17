WATERTOWN — Zoo New York is requesting another $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money from the city to fund overdue maintenance work and to obtain national accreditation.
Zoo New York Executive Director and CEO Lawrence J. Sorel made the request during a City Council budget session on Monday night.
Council members took no action on the funding request.
Calling it “deferred maintenance,” Mr. Sorel said the funding would support replacing habitat roofs, sidewalk repairs, installing new, taller exhibit fencing and other general repairs.
“The repairs haven’t been done in 10, 15 years,” he said after the meeting.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix told council members that he has noticed numerous repairs that are needed at the zoo, such as broken railings along walkways and rusted fencing.
The repairs would make it safer for zoo guests and employees, Mr. Sorel said.
The funding also would help the zoo, located in Thompson Park, gain back accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Getting accredited has been one of Mr. Sorel’s goals since he was hired as the zoo’s CEO in 2018. Zoo New York lost accreditation in 2007 after being cited for several deficiencies.
Accreditation also would attract more qualified zoo employees, Mr. Sorel said.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III, who has been a zoo advocate, said the funding is for “what needs to get done to get more people there.”
The zoo is about to embark on a master plan study, the first one in decades.
The zoo will use the master plan, funded by $75,000 in already approved ARPA funds, to develop schematic drawings for $1 million in ARPA-funded improvements.
Watertown firm GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying is working with the zoo on the master plan.
Zoo officials will soon meet for the first time with representatives of GYMO to discuss the master plan and the overdue maintenance work, Mr. Sorel said.
In addition to the $75,000 for the master plan, the City Council agreed in March to contribute $100,000 in other ARPA funding for zoo operations.
Phase one of the plan includes creating an Adventure Land at the back of the zoo, dividing the entrance from the exit, expanding the concession stand and adding a bison habitat.
Adventure Land would possibly include a tree-top ropes course, zip line, climbing wall and natural play areas.
Those enhancements would generate new revenue and attract more guests, Mr. Sorel said.
The city owns the zoo’s 25 acres — half of which are developed — and its buildings, while the Thompson Park Conservancy board operates the facility.
In 1991, the conservancy took over the zoo from the city.
Council members also discussed the police, fire and parks and recreation department budgets during Monday night’s budget session.
They will meet again Monday to talk about other parts of the budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.