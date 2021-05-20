WATERTOWN — For years, Thompson Park has been called the gem of the north country.
Thanks to an $80,000 grant from the Watertown Local Development Corp., Zoo New York will start getting that message out through a new marketing program designed to attract more people to the historic city park.
Last year, CEO and executive director Lawrence J. Sorel approached the local development corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust, with the idea that the zoo had “the expertise and experience” to better promote and market the park, he said.
The Watertown Trust on Thursday approved the two-year, $80,000 grant, which will pay for a part-time zoo employee and pay for the cost of putting together the marketing plan.
The city has never devoted a marketing campaign to the park.
The zoo will use traditional and social media to let people know what’s going on at the park and produce fliers, Mr. Sorel said.
“We just need to get the word out,” he said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, who heads the Watertown Trust Board, said the marketing program is needed, adding that he’s never seen more people use the park than during the pandemic.
The city hopes to make the park even more of an all-year destination now that the city is improving its trail system and it’s becoming more popular for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, he said.
Trust CEO Donald W. Rutherford said the idea is to bring more people to the park.
“All of a sudden, you created an atmosphere that people want to be there,” he said.
Mr. Sorel, who has been at the zoo in Thompson Park for three years, saw that more people were coming to the park because the city added such new amenities as a splash pad, pool, playground and the “Climb the Mountain” monument in recent years.
He talked to City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and Mayor Smith and they liked the idea.
The zoo will start advertising the position and Mr. Sorel hopes to hire the employee by the end of June.
The new employee will work under Joshua Baughn, the zoo’s director of marketing and development. Mr. Sorel also hopes that to build on the marketing over the next two years so it becomes self-sufficient.
The news of the marketing program is coming at the same time that the city is exploring the idea of holding Truck Food Nights, in which a number vendors sell their food all on the same time in the park.
Trust board members liked the idea.
Mr. Rutherford also suggested that musical performers provide entertainment during the food truck nights. He thinks that having acoustic guitarists performing in the park could create a buzz to attract more people to Thompson Park.
Meanwhile, zoo officials will attend Monday’s City Council work session to unveil its first ever master plan, the zoo’s blueprint for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.