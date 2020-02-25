WATERTOWN — Operators of the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park say they need $500,000 in funding from the city over the next five years to get the zoo where it should be.
Zoo officials hope to receive a $70,000 increase — up from about $30,000 it already would secure — in next year’s city budget.
Executive Director Larry Sorel informally made the request for more funding during a City Council work session at the zoo on Monday night.
The $500,000 over five years would be used to get the zoo on the same level as other zoos in communities of Watertown’s size, he said.
While they support helping the zoo through some financially lean times, council members said they will wait until city budget deliberations before deciding if and how much the city will help.
“I think we’ll have further discussions,” Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero said after the meeting.
During his presentation, Mr. Sorel said he hopes the city will fund the zoo at the $100,000 amount for the next five years. The additional funds would be used to put together a marketing and public relations campaign and to improve education programs.
In noting the zoo as a “viable asset” for the city, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he may not be in favor of that kind of financial commitment for that length of time.
He is more inclined to support the zoo until the zoo is “self-sustaining” and “a profitable business” that could operate on its own.
The mayor thinks that Mr. Sorel, with his 40 years of experience at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, has the capability to get the Thompson Park zoo through the lean times.
The zoo lost much of its vitality when the organization ended up having a series of executive directors come and go over just a few years, causing a lack of consistency.
Mr. Sorel has a five-year contract with the Thompson Conservancy.
After the meeting, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo said she would like to see “more specifics” on how the funding would be utilized.
The mayor, Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia and Councilman Compo campaigned this past fall on helping the zoo get through its financially difficult times.
“Ill support it as long as we find a way to pay for it,” Councilman Roshia said.
The zoo board — called the Thompson Park Conservancy — operates the facility, while the city owns the buildings and property.
During the work session, Mr. Sorel outlined a 5-year strategic plan for the zoo that he would like to start implementing by next year.
To make it a more regional attraction, Mr. Sorel said the zoo board plans to work on expanding programming, increasing attendance through a more cohesive marketing plan, working on accreditation, making facility improvements and asking “for meaningful funding from the state.”
For marketing and rebranding purposes, the zoo board has started talking about simplifying its name to Zoo New York. That would be going along with a national trend in Atlanta, Tampa and other cities that have put zoo as the first word in their names.
People are now confused by the zoo’s name, partially because of its length and that they believe the zoo is associated with New York state when it is not, Mr. Sorel said.
The zoo also plans to build relationships with Fort Drum, Jefferson Community College, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and BOCES, Mr. Sorel said.
Mr. Sorel announced on Monday night that the zoo is working with Fort Drum soldiers on a classic and muscle car show on June 13. The zoo board also hopes to bring back a summer gala and holiday lights display in the zoo next Christmas.
He also is about to hire an educator for the zoo, a position that has been left vacant for several years.
In December, the zoo received a $40,000 loan from the Watertown Trust to help the zoo through some financially lean times. Zoo officials also are seeking a loan from the Development Authority of the North Country.
The zoo currently has an annual operating budget of $700,000 and a staff of 11 employees. The zoo attracted about 37,000 people to come through the gates last year, slightly higher than in 2018.
The zoo could bring in between 60,000 and 100,000 people through its gates if it can proceed with its strategic plan, Mr. Sorel said.
