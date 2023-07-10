Grand jurors who will consider Trump charges to be selected today

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (center) confers with colleagues Nathan Wade (left) and Donald Wakeford (right) during a Jan. 24 hearing before Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

The selection of two Fulton County grand juries will be made Tuesday, with one of the panels expected to decide whether to hand up an indictment for alleged criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election.

One set of jurors is likely to be asked to bring formal charges against former President Donald Trump and other well-known political and legal figures. In a letter to county officials almost two months ago, District Attorney Fani Willis indicated the indictment could be obtained at some point between July 31 and Aug. 18.

Tribune Wire

