Grand jury seeks to hear from Meadows and Trump lawyers

Then-President Donald Trump with chief of staff Mark Meadows at the White House in 2020. Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA — A Fulton County special grand jury investigating interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections is seeking the testimony of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell and others next month.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions seeking their testimony in Fulton Superior Court on Thursday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has confirmed. Politico first reported the development.

Tribune Wire

