Grand jury weighing Trump case to break for holidays

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg leaves his office as the grand jury continues to hear evidence against former President Donald Trump on March 22, 2023, in New York City. The grand jury is meeting to decide if Trump should be indicted in connection with a hush-money payment involving adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, who is known as Stormy Daniels. Trump has called on his supporters to protest any such move. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

 Scott Olson

NEW YORK — A grand jury hearing evidence against former President Donald Trump is expected to break from proceedings for the upcoming holidays, a source told the New York Daily News on Wednesday — meaning a hotly-anticipated decision on whether to indict the former president is unlikely until late April.

The grand jury’s break coincides with the New York City school calendar and the Passover and Easter holidays.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.