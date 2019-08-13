GOUVERNEUR — Between 10 and 14 substandard homes are expected to be rehabilitated with $400,000 in federal grant money awarded to the town.
Town Supervisor David Spilman said this is the first time in nearly 20 years the town has applied for and received funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program.
The funding will help low- and moderate-income families who live in the town of Gouverneur make home upgrades related to health, safety and energy efficiency.
“We’re a low-income community,” Mr. Spilman said. “A lot of people struggle to get to work and back, keep their heat on and buy groceries. If we can find any way to help them upgrade their homes and keep them in the community it’s a win-win.”
Replacing roofing, windows and insulation are examples of work that will be done. Upgrades that improve accessibility will also be eligible such as ramps and wider doors.
Details about how the program works and an application are available on the town’s website, www.gouverneurny.com. The Development Authority of the North Country has been contracted by Gouverneur to administer the program.
To qualify, the homes must be single family and owner occupied.
According to the town’s housing rehabilitation program, priority will be given to households that allowed property inspections to be performed as part of case studies included in the funding application.
Eligible homes owned by families having the lowest incomes will be given second priority.
To qualify, adjusted gross income must not exceed $37,100 for a one-person household; $42,400 for two; $47,700 for three; $52,950 for four; $57,200 for five; $61,450 for six; $65,700 for seven and $69,900 for eight.
Homes that are structurally unsound or exceed the amount of funds available are ineligible, according to the town’s rehabilitation handbook.
Repairs that take first priority include lead-based paint hazard controls, roof, electrical service, wiring, stairs and railings, insulation, heating equipment, sewer lines, waterlines and service, broken glass, chimney, plumbing fixtures and handicap accessibility.
The second list of priority projects include windows, doors, additional electrical, rodent/vermin infestation, minor structural, cornices and eaves, siding, additional heat runs, ceiling and wall repair, minor foundation work, porches, sidewalks, interior doors and painting.
All the projects are required to include installation of smoke and carbon detectors if needed.
THE GIST OF IT
n WHAT: Town of Gouverneur awarded $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding
n FOR WHAT: To upgrade substandard homes owned by low- to moderate-income town residents
n MORE INFORMATION: Available on the town’s website, www.gouverneurny.com and by calling the town offices at 315-287-2340
