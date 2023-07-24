Wildfires are raging across Greece after about 19,000 people were evacuated from the island of Rhodes over the weekend, while record temperatures are forecast for Sardinia.

Over the past 24 hours, 162 fires were reported across Greece amid high winds and extreme heat. Another 2,466 tourists and residents were evacuated in northern Corfu last night, including 59 rescued from a beach by the coast guard. As forest fires threaten the villages of Gennadi and Vati, a further evacuation order was issued for parts of Rhodes on Monday.

Tribune Wire

