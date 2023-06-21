Guardsman pleads not guilty in leaks case

This photo illustration shows the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Teixeira pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to leaking military secrets. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Massachusetts Air National Guard member who is accused of sharing sensitive military secrets has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Jack Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, Mass., appeared in federal court in Worcester on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to all six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defense a federal grand jury leveled against him six days before.

Tribune Wire

