Guardsman Teixeira’s unit has lost its mission after doc leak

Jack Teixeira, a National Guard technology support staffer, is suspected of mishandling U.S. military security secrets. Photo obtained by Washington Post

BOSTON — The military intelligence unit on Cape Cod where Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira worked has lost its intelligence mission in the wake of Teixeira allegedly leaking highly classified Pentagon information, according to the U.S. Air Force.

The Air Force’s 102nd Intelligence Wing, of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, at Otis Air National Guard Base is no longer performing its assigned intelligence mission, an Air Force spokesperson has confirmed.

