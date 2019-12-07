Three people were shot dead early Friday at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., and the gunman has been identified as a Saudi national, according to three sources familiar with the investigation.
The authorities have not publicly named the gunman, who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy. Capt. Timothy F. Kinsella Jr., the base’s commanding officer, declined to comment on whether the shooting is being investigated as an act of terrorism. The Pensacola base is known to host international students for flight training.
Two deputies were shot, one in the arm and one in the knee, but are expected to recover, the sheriff said. The base employs more than 16,000 military personnel and 7,400 civilians.
Kathy Bowers, a spokeswoman for Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, said that the hospital had received eight patients. One of the victims transported to Baptist later died, according to Chief Deputy Chip Simmons of Escambia County. Two other victims died on the base, he said.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
“They’re part of the Navy family,” Kinsella said. “They’re part of us, and our heart goes out to those of you who may be affected by this tragedy.”
Officials began receiving calls about the shooting about 6:50 a.m., and the base was put on lockdown.
“Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie,” Sheriff David Morgan of Escambia County said.
He added that authorities were not looking for any additional gunmen.
President Donald Trump has been briefed about the shooting and was monitoring the situation, the White House said. Vice President Mike Pence said in a message on Twitter that he was “saddened” to hear about the “horrible” shooting.
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said Friday morning that he was receiving updates about the shooting at the base and was offering full support to law enforcement.
The base “is a huge source of pride for all of Northwest Florida,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, whose congressional district includes Pensacola.
“I know there are places all over the country where, at times, there is tension between a military mission and a community, but in our home, this is who we are,” he said. “This is what we love, and it’s why our hearts break today.”
The base at Pensacola, on Florida’s Panhandle, dates to the 1820s and is considered by the service to be the home of naval aviation. Since World War I, most Navy and Marine Corps aviators and flight officers have begun their flight training there, and it is where the Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team is based.
