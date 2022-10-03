WORLD-NEWS-HAITI-CHOLERA-GET

A girl collects water with a bucket from a stream of heavy contaminated water filled with trash in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 29, 2021. Scarcity of clean water has lead to a resurgence of cholera in the country. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Ricardo Arduengo/AFP

After more than three years without a single confirmed case of cholera, Haiti is confirming the deaths of at least eight people from the deadly waterborne disease.

The deaths were confirmed to the Miami Herald by an official in the government Sunday, just hours after the United Nations confirmed there was an outbreak in the Caribbean nation where weeks of ongoing civil unrest may have left Haitians vulnerable to a resurgence of the disease.

