Half of Americans say Congress should raise debt limit without strings attached

The U.S. Capitol is seen at dusk in this aerial photograph taken above Washington, D.C., in 2019. Al Drago/Bloomberg

Half of Americans say the U.S. debt ceiling should be raised without strings attached, while just 25% say it should be tied to negotiations over a package of spending cuts demanded by House Republicans, according to a new Monmouth University poll.

The survey also found that 42% of adults agree that the U.S. will suffer significant economic problems if the $31 trillion debt limit isn’t lifted and there is a default, while 30% say that’s an exaggerated claim and 28% said they have no opinion.

