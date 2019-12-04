Hating vegetables could be in your genes, study shows
Buy Now

Not liking some vegetables could be in your genes, a new study shows. Some people are what researchers call “supertasters,” which means they have a specific genetic makeup that makes some foods taste more bitter. Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.