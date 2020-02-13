CARTHAGE — February is National Heart Month so as part of its Community Engagement Series, Carthage Area Hospital will be hosting the annual Heart Luncheon. The event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Carthage Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St.
In addition to a complimentary heart healthy lunch, local cardiologist, Dr. Mirza Ashraf along with a clinical expert panel will discuss heart care, disease prevention including tobacco cessation and treatment.
“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Ashraf join us once again to talk about prevention and management of heart disease. Hospital pharmacist, Christopher Bradley will begin the event with a smoking cessation presentation and provide information on the hospital’s latest tobacco cessation monthly workshops. Our luncheon will conclude with an expert panel consisting of nutritionist and diabetes educator, Carly Draper; physical therapist, Dr. Cheryl Tousant, and clinical pharmacist, Dr. Christopher Bradley,” said Taylour Scanlin, foundation and marketing executive director.
The hospital’s Community Engagement Series, established in 2017, is as a way for the public to connect with providers in a casual setting where people can comfortably ask questions and engage more completely with clinicians.
Space is limited. Call Bethanie Clarke at 315-519-5904 or email bclarke@cahny.org to reserve a seat. Online registration is available at www.carthagehospital.com/heartlunch.
