High court limits EPA’s protection of wetlands

Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve in San Diego. Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday limited federal protection for wetlands, ruling that marshy areas are usually not covered by the Clean Water Act or protected from development unless water flows directly from them into a waterway such as a river, lake or bay.

The court ruled for a couple who were blocked from building a home on a soggy vacant lot next to scenic Priest Lake in Idaho.

Tribune Wire

