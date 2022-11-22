High court rejects Trump plea to shield taxes from House

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied President Donald Trump’s plea to shield his tax returns from being turned over to a House committee.

The decision came in a one-line order with no dissents.

