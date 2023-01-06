Hiring solid as wages cool

A grocery worker collects carts outside of a Food 4 Less in North Long Beach, Calif., on Feb. 3, 2021. Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department report showed Friday. Christina House/Los Angeles Times/TNS

 Christina House

The U.S. labor market stayed strong last month and wage gains cooled, reducing risks of a near-term recession and giving the Federal Reserve room to slow interest-rate hikes.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The advance followed a 256,000 gain in November.

Tribune Wire

