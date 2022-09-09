When the Mill Fire tore through the Northern California town of Weed, it not only claimed the lives of two residents and destroyed dozens of homes, it laid waste to a little-known but historically important piece of Black history.
The Lincoln Heights neighborhood, largely flattened by the inferno last week, is believed to be one of the only intact Black neighborhoods west of the Mississippi River that dates back to the early days of the last century. About three-quarters of Lincoln Heights was reduced to smoking rubble by the blaze that residents said moved with frightening speed after igniting a quarter mile away at or near the sawmill that was key to the neighborhood’s founding.
Now, with the historic community’s future uncertain, residents who lost everything are mourning the deaths of neighbors.
On Sunday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed when the blaze erupted on Friday. Rodgers fled with flames engulfing his pickup truck and the elderly neighbor he rescued screaming in terror.
“Everybody knew everybody,” said Dave Rodgers, 59, who arrived in Lincoln Heights in 1964 from Mississippi at age 2 with his mother and eight siblings. “Old people would sit on the porch. It was a friendly neighborhood. You needed something, everybody was there to help you.”
The devastation for the 2,800 residents in Weed, a town in the shadow of Mount Shasta just south of the Oregon border, was only beginning to sink in.
Rodgers lost everything. His home, his two Chihuahuas, his boat, his RV are all gone — along with all but one of the community’s homes east of Highway 97. He managed to get a peek at the still smoldering rubble on Saturday in the neighborhood that represented decades of unique California history. He summed up the loss in two words: “It’s terrible.”
Lincoln Heights was born during the Great Migration that started in the early 20th Century and saw millions of Black people in Southern states move north to escape racial violence and oppression and find opportunity. In Weed, that opportunity came when the town’s namesake Abner Weed sold his lumber mill in 1905 to a Kansas company with operations across the South. New owner Long-Bell Lumber brought many Black workers to the little California timber town, and many others followed.
“My grandfather came out here from Mississippi in the ‘20s,” said Alonzo Greene, pastor of the 100-year-old Mt. Shasta Baptist Church that survived the Mill Fire while many of its congregants’ homes were burned. “He got here and went to work at the mill, and went back, got his brothers and other family to come out here and work in the mill.”
Early Black mill employees built many of the small houses that made up Lincoln Heights, Greene said, with oral history suggesting Long-Bell gave them wood or sold it to them cheaply.
Long-Bell lumber originally established the neighborhood to keep the Black residents in one place, said Mark Oliver, a filmmaker whose documentary “From the Quarters to Lincoln Heights” reflects the community’s original name, before its residents successfully petitioned town authorities to change it during the 1960s.
“The ‘60s in Weed was just like the ‘60s in major cities: Blacks in the cities were protesting, they were marching, and that happened here, too,” said James Langford, who came to Weed in 1974 as the small city’s first Black elementary school teacher and worked with Oliver on the documentary. “They were looking for employment in the bank, employment at Safeway, just general employment. They wanted to be part of the city of Weed, but they weren’t really allowed.”
The protests worked, Oliver said. “All these businesses in Weed, they started hiring Black people,” he said.
Many of the younger folk raised in Lincoln Heights leave when they become adults, seeking jobs in bigger centers, residents said.
“This community cannot just go away,” Pastor Greene said. “It’s historic and we need to save it.”
