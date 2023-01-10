ALBANY — Housing, mental health care and public safety are the top priorities Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out Tuesday in her 2023 State of the State address.

The governor’s other major proposals included raising the minimum wage annually and tying it to the rate of inflation, a cap-and-invest program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change, $165 million in relief to more than 800,000 utility customers and a plan to make child care more affordable, accessible and fair.

