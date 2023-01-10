ALBANY — Housing, mental health care and public safety are the top priorities Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out Tuesday in her 2023 State of the State address.
The governor’s other major proposals included raising the minimum wage annually and tying it to the rate of inflation, a cap-and-invest program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change, $165 million in relief to more than 800,000 utility customers and a plan to make child care more affordable, accessible and fair.
Hochul said fixing New York’s mental health care system is essential and long overdue. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, rates of mental illness had been on the rise. Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, more than 1 in 3 New Yorkers have sought mental health care or know someone who has.
“We have underinvested in mental health care for so long, and allowed the situation to become so dire, that it has become a public safety crisis as well,” Hochul said. “Today marks a reversal in our state’s approach to mental health care. This is a monumental shift to make sure no one falls through the cracks. It’s the most significant change since the deinstitutionalization era of the 1970s.”
The state will invest more than $1 billion and make critical policy changes to meet the mental health needs of New Yorkers, Hochul pledged.
Nearly 3,200 New Yorkers struggling with severe mental illness or addiction are living on the streets and subways. At the same time, New York has insufficient levels of inpatient psychiatric beds and outpatient services.
In the north country, mental health issues and a lack of resources has been a driver for growing homelessness.
In Watertown, a temporary homeless shelter was created after a November snowstorm. As many as 30 people stayed there for the two months it was open, many of whom had been living at the Butler Pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot. Some had lived in former motels that burned down, and an apartment house that was condemned in the city. The county, which worked with several agencies to organize the Main Avenue shelter, closed the space last week and encouraged its residents to use the Salvation Army on State Street as a night time warming center.
“I appreciated her comments on mental health and look forward to working with her and my legislative colleagues in improving mental health services across our state,” Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, said in a statement. Gray, who ended his term as a Jefferson County legislator to take office in Albany, headed the efforts to open the Main Avenue shelter.
Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, said that Gov. Hochul’s State of the State address touched on many issues that New Yorkers care about, including the opioid and mental health epidemic.
“But overall, her overarching plan to address these topics and also get our state’s economy trending in the right direction ultimately miss the mark,” he said.
“Expanding affordable housing is a top priority in communities across our state. The governor simply mandating an expansion of affordable housing treats the symptom of the issue and not the cause, which are the high price of regulation, construction, energy and labor,” Mr. Stec said in a statement. “These are the biggest drivers in housing costs and the major impediments in expanding affordable housing.”
Affordability, he added, “did not receive the full attention it deserves.”
“The governor’s plan to increase minimum wage and index it to inflation will simply drive up prices on residents and businesses at a time when we currently face economic uncertainty and an escalating cost of living,” he said. We’ve seen an exodus of New Yorkers over the past several years, and failure to address the affordability issue will only allow this trend to continue.
He said he looks forward to working with Gov. Hochul and his Senate and Assembly colleagues “to achieve common ground where possible.”
Hochul’s mental health plans include adding 1,000 inpatient psychiatric beds, funding 150 new beds in state facilities and bringing 850 psych beds in hospitals “back on line.”
“This is more than half of the beds we’ve lost since 2014 and they will serve more than 10,000 New Yorkers each year,” the governor said. “These actions are overdue.”
Her plans also call for building more than 3,500 residential units supported by intensive mental health services, legislation that prohibits insurance companies from denying access to critical mental health services and preventive mental health services in schools.
Over the last 10 years, New York has created 1.2 million jobs, but only 400,000 new homes, Hochul said. The main reason are local land use policies that are the most restrictive in the nation. Through zoning, local communities hold enormous power to block growth.
Hochul proposed the New York Housing Compact, a strategy to jumpstart the housing development communities need to thrive.
“The Compact pulls together a broad menu of policy changes that will collectively achieve the ambitious goal of 800,000 new homes over the next decade,” Hochul said. “Every single locality across the state will have a target for building new homes. Upstate, the target is for the current housing stock to grow by 1% every three years. Downstate, 3% every three years.”
The pandemic caused havoc in New York and it had a profound effect on public safety, the governor said. Unease over day-to-day lives, social isolation and economic distress led to a nationwide rise in crime and gun violence.
“I’m proposing the largest investment ever in the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, known as GIVE, which saves lives in the communities that are hardest hit by gun violence,” Hochul said. “To put it simply, we’re investing in what we know works. Shootings in Buffalo are down 32%. In Long Island, they’re down 29%. In Westchester, 27% — all GIVE jurisdictions. I’ve also directed State Police to play a more direct role in combating violent crime in our communities. So we’re going to expand State Police Community Stabilization Units to 25 communities across the state.”
