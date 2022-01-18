New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has raised $21.6 million dollars since August, new filings from the state’s campaign finance board are expected to show, a record sum to fend off challengers in the 2022 governor’s race.
The fundraising haul represents the largest contribution total for any single filing period in New York, surpassing the $12.8 million raised in 2002 by Gov. George Pataki, and will leave Hochul with $21.3 million in cash on hand, according to Hochul’s campaign.
Hochul will go up against Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in a June primary. New York Attorney General Letitia James dropped out of the race in October and former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he wouldn’t run for governor.
If Hochul wins the primary contest, she will seek election to her first full term as governor in November. Hochul, who served as lieutenant governor for nearly seven years under former Governor Andrew Cuomo, took over when Cuomo resigned in August 2021 amid allegations he had sexually harassed multiple women, including some state employees. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and is not legally barred from running for governor again.
Hochul has a commanding lead in the race so far, according to a Siena College poll released Tuesday. Among registered voters, 46% said they would elect Hochul over her likely opponents in the Democratic primary if the contest were held tomorrow.
Just 6% said they would select Suozzi and 11% said they favored Williams. The poll sampled 806 registered voters in New York state between Jan. 9-13 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.