Horror of a hotter world on stark display in parched East Africa

Members of the Afar militia stand in a checkpoint at the entrance of the town of Abala, Ethiopia, on June 8. The Afar region, the only passageway for humanitarian convoys bound for Tigray, is itself facing a serious food crisis, due to the combined effects of the conflict in northern Ethiopia and the drought in the Horn of Africa that have notably caused numerous population displacements. The grim reality confronting drought-stricken east Africa in 2022 is a frightening portent of what could come elsewhere as the effects of climate change become increasingly pronounced. Eduardo Soteras/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Vast tracts of countryside transformed into barren wasteland, decimated crops and animal herds and children dying of starvation.

The grim reality confronting drought-stricken east Africa is a frightening portent of what could come elsewhere as the effects of climate change become increasingly pronounced. Across the world’s poorest continent, more than a fifth of its 1.3 billion people don’t have enough to eat, with water shortages and extreme weather events the main culprits.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.