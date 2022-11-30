House Dems elect Jeffries as first Black party leader

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., departs a leadership election meeting with the Democratic caucus in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — House Democrats tapped Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York on Wednesday to lead them in the next Congress, and elected Rep. Pete Aguilar of California as House Democratic Caucus chair.

The historic selection of Jeffries as the incoming minority leader means he will replace Rep. James E. Clyburn of South Carolina in January as the highest-ranking African American member of the House and become the first Black lawmaker to lead either party in the chamber.

