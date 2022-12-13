Protesters take over the inaugural stage while calling for legislators to overturn the election results in President Donald Trump's favor at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Ricky Carioti.

WASHINGTON — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol assault will vote Monday to approve its final report and whether to refer any individuals for prosecution by the Justice Department or other sanctions.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that the panel is considering referrals covering five or six “subject matter areas.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.