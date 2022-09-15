Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), left, and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, speak to reporters at the end of the second hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol assault has received additional material from the Secret Service in response to a subpoena, but members aren’t saying whether it sheds new light on missing agency text messages.

Representative Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat, on Wednesday described some of the records as “relevant” and worthwhile to the panel’s ongoing probe of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Tribune Wire

