House panel unveils border security plan

Committee chairman Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., speaks during a House Homeland Security Committee about the U.S-Mexico border on Capitol Hill Feb. 28, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The House Homeland Security Committee released proposed legislation Monday that would restart border wall construction, increase the number of Border Patrol agents and modernize border security technology.

The bill, which the committee is scheduled to consider on Wednesday, is part of House Republicans’ larger legislative package to address record-high levels of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border.

