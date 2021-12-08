WASHINGTON — The House passed a finalized version of the $768 billion compromise defense authorization bill late Tuesday with bipartisan support, moving legislation one step closer to becoming law before the end of the year.
The House and Senate Armed Services committees had released the compromise version of the annual defense policy bill earlier Tuesday. After the Senate was unable to pass its own version of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act last week, lawmakers scrambled to forge a version that could pass both chambers without going through the normal conference committee process.
The compromise bill incorporates elements of the version that passed the House in September and the legislation approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee in July.
According to Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, the defense bill offers many provisions that will help Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, such as: authorizing a 2.7% pay raise; creating a pilot program to provide financial assistance for in-home childcare; as well as funding equipment upgrades, including $33 million to extend the range of the MQ-1 Gray Eagle, an unmanned aircraft at Drum.
And as happens every year when the bill’s managers release the version that is likely to become law, the question is: What made it into the bill, and what didn’t?
For starters, a $25 billion increase to the Defense Department’s budget request is included in the compromise bill, which comes as no surprise, as both chambers wanted to boost the Pentagon’s budget by roughly the same amount. The bill would authorize a $740 billion base budget for the Defense Department, $27.8 billion for nuclear weapons programs under the Department of Energy and $368 million for defense-related activities in other departments. Appropriators will need to decide whether to provide the budget authority to pay for it all.
Deterring potential adversaries
The bill also would prod the Pentagon to bulk up its posture toward both China and Russia.
The bill would authorize $7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a Pentagon plan created by last year’s NDAA that would bolster the military’s ability to deter Chinese aggression in the Pacific region. The new authorization level would be roughly $2 billion more than what was requested by the Biden administration.
The PDI is meant to mirror the European Deterrence Initiative, which was created in 2014 to respond to rising threats from Russia. In the new version of the Pentagon bill, the European Deterrence Initiative would receive $4 billion, an increase of just under $570 million above the president’s request.
Those funds would accompany $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides support for the Ukrainian armed forces, and $150 million for Baltic security cooperation.
On Russia, the NDAA would require biennial reporting on Russian influence operations targeting U.S. military alliances, and express a sense of Congress on U.S. support for NATO and opposition to Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.
Military justice revised
The NDAA that the House passed in September would have empowered special prosecutors in the services to make decisions now reserved for military commanders on whether or not to prosecute sexual and related offenses. The final measure expands on the House provision by covering more crimes, such as murder and kidnapping, in addition to sexual crimes, and it would make sexual harassment a crime in the military.
Moreover, under the final bill’s terms, the special prosecutors would be more independent of the chain of command than in the original House bill. Under the final measure, commanders would have the power to convene courts martial, but the new prosecutors’ offices would be the ones to decide whether or not to bring charges and whether to actually go to trial.
Commanders retained other key powers, too, according to Don Christensen, a former top prosecutor in the Air Force who is president of Protect Our Defenders, a human rights group that specializes in military issues. For example, he said, the final NDAA would allow commanders to select the court members (or, as civilians call them, the jury) and commanders would also still be able to give immunity to witnesses or the accused.
Christensen called the final NDAA “the most significant military justice reform in our nation’s history,” but also “a missed opportunity to create a truly independent prosecution system free from command influence.”
House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., told the Rules Committee Tuesday that the military justice provision is “the most transformational thing that has been done in this committee in my 25 years of serving.”
The compromise NDAA includes a provision, authored by Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and former Marine Corps captain, that would extend the “cooling-off period” for former military officers to serve as Defense secretary from seven years to 10.
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, a former commander at Fort Drum, came under fire from lawmakers during his confirmation process for falling three years short of the seven-year requirement. The members worried that approving the nominee would do further damage to civilian control of the military and set a precedent of ignoring a law that keeps recently retired officers from serving at the helm of the Pentagon.
Austin was ultimately granted a waiver from Congress, the same waiver that was given to former President Donald Trump’s first Defense secretary, James Mattis, a retired Marine Corps four-star general.
The bill also would extend the cooling-off period for former military officers to serve as a service secretary from five years to seven. Afghanistan commission
The bill also includes a proposal, spearheaded by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., to create an independent Afghanistan War Commission to look at the complete history of U.S. government failures over two decades of conflict. Anyone who was in a decision-making or policymaking role relating to Afghanistan would be ineligible to serve on the 16-member panel, so it would not include any former generals, anyone who served in Congress at any time during the war or any former senior administration officials whose portfolios included Afghanistan.
Reps. Stefanik and Rob Wittman, R-Va., who pushed for a hard look at the withdrawal of U.S. troops culminating in last summer’s chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, issued a joint statement praising the inclusion of some of their provisions.
“It is absolutely essential that we have an objective and thorough examination of America’s longest war to ensure the United States never again makes the same mistakes that were made in Afghanistan,” said Stefanik. “Through the creation of this commission, the American people will be provided with critical oversight for the sake of our national security.”
Procurement levels
The bill would support the procurement of 85 F-35 fighter jets for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, just as the Pentagon requested, and boost funding for maintenance. The measure also would require a number of reports to Congress on the F-35, including from the secretary of Defense that detail the sustainment costs of the aircraft and what his plan is to reduce those costs.
The legislation would prohibit the use of funds for the retirement of the A-10 Thunderbolt fighter jet, known as the Warthog, for one year. It also would prohibit reductions to the operational capability of any B-1 bomber aircraft squadrons until the Air Force starts fielding the stealth B-21 bomber.
The bill would restore funding for two additional Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and fund the procurement of 13 battle force ships, including two Virginia-class submarines. Choices made
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.