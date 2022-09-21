House passes Electoral Count law

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, left, vice chairwoman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), right, talk during a hearing on June 13 in Washington, D.C. Cheney was among nine Republicans on Wednesday who voted with Democrats to change the 138-year-old law governing the counting of presidential electoral votes. She and Lofgren introduced the bill on Monday. Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The House quickly took up and passed its response to a Senate proposal on how to overhaul a 135-year-old law governing the counting of presidential electoral votes, sending the hot-button issue back to the other side of the Capitol.

The final tally Wednesday was 229-203, with nine Republicans voting in favor. Among them was Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who joined with House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren to introduce the bill Monday after months of anticipation.

