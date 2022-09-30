House passes short-term funding bill by deadline

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 30, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

The U.S. government narrowly averted a midnight shutdown of most federal agencies when the House passed a short-term spending bill hours before the deadline.

The stopgap bill, which the Senate passed Thursday, passed 230 to 201 and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. But Republican opposition in the House forecasts potential turmoil when the legislation expires Dec. 16, especially if the GOP wins control of one or both chambers in the November midterms.

