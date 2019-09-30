WASHINGTON — House Democrats investigating whether to impeach President Donald Trump issued a subpoena Monday demanding that Rudy Giuliani, his private lawyer, produce communications and other records related to his attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the president’s Democratic rivals.
The new demands of Giuliani and three of his associates said to be involved in the Ukraine matter suggest that Democrats are moving quickly to stand up their investigation, even as Trump on Monday questioned whether the chairman leading their impeachment inquiry, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, should be arrested for treason.
“Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the president in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the office of the president,” Schiff and two fellow Democratic chairmen, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of the Oversight and Reform Committee and Rep. Eliot L. Engel of the Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote in a letter to Giuliani.
Democrats said they had also sent letters requesting documentary evidence and to schedule depositions in the coming two weeks with three associates of Giuliani: Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and Semyon Kislin.
In targeting Giuliani directly for a long list of possible communications, Democrats are now aiming at the man who appears to be at the center of the pressure campaign on Ukraine. Giuliani is mentioned frequently in a whistleblower complaint that set off the House inquiry and in recent weeks, he has admitted in interviews to taking a series of actions to advance investigations in Ukraine into Democrats, including Joe Biden, a leading candidate for president.
But like a growing list of potential witnesses, Giuliani will now face an excruciating choice: Either he can hand over material under subpoena that could help build the case against the president, or refuse and feed a possible impeachment article based on obstruction of Congress.
In a sign that Washington is not preparing for a resolution anytime soon, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate majority leader, said Monday for the first time since the Ukraine revelations burst into public that if the House voted to impeach the president, a Senate trial would be unavoidable.
