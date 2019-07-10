WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee will vote this week to authorize a bevy of new subpoenas on the Trump administration’s practices of separating children from their families at the border and on President Donald Trump’s possible obstruction of justice, summoning some of the biggest names to surface in Robert Mueller’s investigation.
The votes, scheduled for Thursday, will jolt two of the Democrats’ oversight investigations into Trump and his administration.
Among the targets are Jeff Sessions, the former attorney general; Michael T. Flynn, the president’s first national security adviser; John F. Kelly, the former White House chief of staff; Rod J. Rosenstein, the former deputy attorney general who appointed Mueller as the special counsel; Corey R. Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager; and David J. Pecker, who as the head of American Media took part in a hush-money scheme.
Taking aim at the administration’s border policies, the committee will also seek new authority that would allow the panel to subpoena current and former officials to answer questions and provide documents related to Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy — which separated children apprehended at the border from their families.
