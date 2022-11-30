House votes to stop rail strike

Activists in support of unionized rail workers protest outside the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden has called on Congress to pass legislation averting a railroad shutdown ahead of the Dec. 9 coordinated strike date. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The House on Wednesday approved resolutions that would enact a labor agreement reached by the White House, freight rail carriers and rail unions and provide an additional seven days of paid sick leave to rail workers.

Both resolutions have been deemed necessary by Democrats, some Republicans and President Joe Biden. Progressives in the Senate have said they would delay a version of the resolution that includes one “paid personal day.”

