‘The right thing to do’

The Philadelphia skyline from the Cooper River in South Jersey in 2022. In spring and fall, lighted skyscrapers can attract — and injure migrating birds. Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia lies in a major path for millions of birds navigating the Atlantic Flyway, an especially busy avian skyway each spring.

Starting April 1, some of Philadelphia’s most iconic skyscrapers — Comcast Technology Center, Cira Centre, and Liberty Place — will turn off, or turn down, their lights to help prevent birds from colliding with buildings under Lights Out Philly, a program started in spring 2021. Scores of buildings will participate.

