How to compare credit repair options

If you have recently applied for a financial product, you may have been met with higher than normal rates. This, primarily due to inflation, is unfortunately out of your control. But working to improve your credit score through the process of credit repair can mean a higher score and potentially better rates in the future.
When choosing which credit repair route — a credit repair company, a credit counselor or through DIY approaches — consider the following factors to ensure the chosen method fits your specific needs. Time available
While the process of repairing your credit is not known for its quick speed, there are some options that might be preferred over others if the timing is top of mind. Of the routes, the do-it-yourself approach has the largest time commitment. It will require you to get copies of your reports, review them, file any disputes and adopt healthier spending habits.
If you’re looking to save some of your own time, consider a credit repair company. These companies handle the research and dispute filing for you. While it may not take less time overall, you won’t be actively handling the process. Current disposable income
Another important consideration when choosing the right approach to credit repair is an honest look at what’s in your wallet. The amount of extra cash on hand can make one option wiser than the other.
Working with a credit repair company will cost the most money of the options. Working with a credit counselor tends to cost less than a credit repair company, and can be free of charge. The free option here is to do-it-yourself. Other financial goals
While repairing your credit is a positive first step to better financial health, it can be helpful to approach the process with other financial intentions in mind. Saving more money for your emergency fund, for example, or organizing a more effective budget. So while any of the credit repair routes come with the intent of making it easier to take out other financial products in the future, some carry added benefits.
Working with a credit counselor will provide you with the most all-encompassing approach to handling your debt. Through this process, you will receive guidance from a trained professional at an agency or nonprofit, sometimes at no added cost. They may suggest a debt management plan (DMP) or just simply tailor a plan to your needs. Bottom line
The process of credit repair can cost you money or require additional commitments depending on the approach you choose. Consider your time available, disposable income and other financial goals when weighing your options. But no matter the route you take, the process of credit repairs can improve your credit and open the doors to future financial products.
Some other basic notes on improving your credit score:
Obviously, it’s well worth taking the time to improve your credit score before applying for a home loan. Here are several strategies that can help raise your score:
■ Pay your bills on time: “The most impactful strategy for improving your credit score is consistently making timely payments,” says Martini. “This includes not just credit card bills but also other bills like rent, utilities and even cell phone bills.”
■ Pay down your outstanding debt: “A high level of debt can negatively impact your credit score,” Martini says. Adds Gruebele: “Aim to lower your credit card balances to below 30 percent of the credit limit on each card. This will improve your credit utilization ratio, positively affecting your score.”
■ Avoid opening new credit accounts: Applying for credit frequently can cause your score to creep downward. “Every time you apply for credit, a hard inquiry is made on your credit report,” says Martini. “This can negatively impact your credit score, mainly if you apply multiple times within a short period.”
■ Avoid closing existing accounts too: Keep old credit accounts open, even if you no longer use them. The length of your credit history influences your score, Gruebele says, so old accounts that are all paid up can have a positive effect.
■ Review your credit: Check your credit report and address any errors or discrepancies you spot. “Having a general understanding of what’s on your credit reports and making sure there are no inaccuracies is a great way to improve your score,” DiBugnara says. “Sometimes old trade lines, mistaken missed payments or collections can drag the score down.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
