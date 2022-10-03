Hundreds remain in Florida shelters

Celia Salazar holds grandson Ricardo Salazar Jr. as they check into the emergency shelter at Largo High School as the Tampa Bay region prepared for the high winds and water from Hurricane Ian in St. Petersburg, Fla., last Wednesday. Three generations of the Salazar family are checked into the emergency shelter to stay safe. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

 Willie J. Allen Jr.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — At least 1,700 people remain in emergency shelters five days after Hurricane Ian ravaged the Southwest Florida coast and parts of Central Florida, a figure that demonstrates the enormity of the post-hurricane crisis as recovery efforts are underway.

It remains unclear how many of those people lost their homes in the storm, but state officials Monday morning said they are preparing plans for emergency housing.

