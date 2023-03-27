Hungary ratifies Finland’s NATO bid

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto signs Finland’s national NATO legislation in Helsinki on March 23, 2022. Markku Ulander/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Hungary voted to support Finland’s accession to NATO, ending months of foot-dragging by Prime Minister Viktor Orban and leaving the Nordic country one step away from joining the defense alliance.

While lawmakers in Budapest voted overwhelmingly to support Finland’s membership on Monday, they also kept neighboring Sweden’s application on ice in a dispute that Orban’s party has linked to a clash inside the European Union over the rule of law.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.